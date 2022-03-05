Adoptathon weekend underway to bring home a feline friend

There was a lineup outside the PetSmart in Barrie on Saturday morning for those looking to bring home a feline friend.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter has partnered with PetSmart Charities of Canada to host a National Adoption Weekend on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.

By the end of the day on Saturday, more than half of the available cats were adopted. As the adoptathon continues into Sunday, 12 out of 30 cats are still available.

"There are so many cats that are adoption ready and to see a line through the store, people here before the store opened to come and find their perfect pet for their family. It's awesome," says Sherri Heldingen, a volunteer with Furry Friends Animal Shelter.

Heldingen says that giving a cat a second home is the best thing the non-profit organization can hope for.

"When people can open their doors to an animal, love them for the rest of their lives, that's really the best we can hope for," Heldingen says.

Furry Friends is a no-kill shelter that takes in 350 cats and kittens annually.

The organization operates solely on volunteers and has been around for 20 years.

"It's been really tough through the pandemic to get people out of their homes, to feel comfortable coming in because we operate 365 days a year, feeding the cats, taking care of the cats, fundraising for the cats, and ultimately finding them these loving homes."

All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, treated against parasites, and most are microchipped.

Adopters receive a PetSmart coupon book valued at $300 and a complimentary bag of cat food.

Adoption fees range from $220 to $260 and are accepted via cash or e-transfer.

The adoptathon will continue its second day at the PetSmart at 33 Mapleview Drive East on Sunday.