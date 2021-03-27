Adorable Tik Tok videos of Sask. baby bringing smiles to people's faces

A Saskatchewan baby from Onion Lake has become a social media sensation before her first birthday.

Eight-month-old McKenna Serenity Star Dillon loves pow wow music and looking at herself in the camera, according to her dad.

McKenna's father Myron Dillon says because she was born in the summer during the pandemic, he decided to film some cute videos of her to keep busy.

With the help of his 11-year-old son, Dillon has countless videos of her doing funny skits and says they're just getting started.

In one of Tik Tok videos, McKenna can be seen wearing a jingle dress that her grandmother made her while happily dancing in her jumper.

Dillon says he's looking forward to creating more videos outside during the summer, particularly at pow wow's.