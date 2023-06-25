Adult and child rescued from Chaudiere Rapids
Ottawa Fire Services says its water rescue team helped rescue an adult and child from the Chaudière Rapids on the Ottawa River Saturday night.
The two were in distress in their inflatable raft on the rapids and called 911 just before 8:40 p.m.
According to OFS, the adult put down an anchor in the middle of rapids and called 911 for help.
The pair were both wearing life jackets, and were safely brought back to shore by 9:03 p.m. They were unharmed, OFS said.
Our Water Rescue Teams just rescued an adult & a child who went through the Chaudiére Rapids on an inflatable watercraft. The adult put an anchor down halfway through the rapids & called 9-1-1 for help at 20:38. The boaters, who were both wearing life jackets, were safely brought… pic.twitter.com/ZRk3aPafhQ— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 25, 2023
