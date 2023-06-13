Adult, child dead in fatal rollover near Bloodvein First Nation
Staff
The Canadian Press
A woman and child have died after the vehicle they were in rolled over near Bloodvein First Nation, northeast of Winnipeg.
RCMP say four people were in the vehicle when it went off the road and rolled Monday afternoon.
A 29-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Bloodvein RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating the cause of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-
-
14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weaponA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.