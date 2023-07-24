Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives

A mother and her five-year-old daughter from southern Ontario have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.

The crash happened on Stewarts Road in Perry Township around 6:50 p.m. July 23, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

Three people from Holland Landing -- north of Toronto -- were riding on the ATV at the time, OPP Const. Melissa Thomas told CTV News in an email.

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a five-year-old female in serious condition was airlifted to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and a nine-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Thomas said.

She confirmed the woman was the mother of the two children.

Muskoka Paramedic Service, Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service and Perry Fire Department responded to the emergency call along with the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment.

Members of the OPP crime unit and traffic incident management enforcement team are helping with the ongoing investigation, which is being directed by the chief coroner and forensic pathology service.

OPP will not comment on the cause of the crash, if anyone was wearing a helmet or if alcohol is suspected to be a factor.