Adult in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus

For the first time since 2017, someone in the Sudbury area has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday it received laboratory results confirming that an adult in Greater Sudbury tested positive.

“A mosquito that was positive for West Nile virus was detected in the Manitoulin District earlier this season through routine surveillance, and positive mosquitos and birds have been identified within the districts in previous years,” the health unit said in a news release.

“Routine surveillance via trapping of mosquitos continues within the Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area.”

Symptoms of the West Nile virus range from mild to severe. Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms while others may experience mild symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands.

In very rare cases the infection can affect the central nervous system and cause serious symptoms.

“Although reports of West Nile virus in humans are uncommon, the threat posed by the virus remains as the virus is found across Ontario,” Jonathan Groulx, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said in the release.

“Taking precautions to protect against the infection is important.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds.

Late summer is typically the time of greatest risk for contracting the virus.

“Mosquitoes can carry higher levels of the virus at this time, and this is when people might not be as careful about protecting themselves from mosquito bites,” Public Health said.

For more information about West Nile virus, contact the health unit online or call 1-705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.