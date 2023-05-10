Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
Staff
The Canadian Press
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.
The Crown wants the driver of the SUV, who was 17 at the time, to serve between 11 and 13 years in prison.
Justice Anna Loparco says the offender had shown maturity, even when committing the offence, and was living on his own.
She says he remains a high risk to reoffend violently and a three-year youth sentence would not be enough.
Lawyers are to give their final sentencing arguments on May 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.
