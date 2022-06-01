Adult tests positive for Lyme disease: Sudbury health unit

Lab results have confirmed a northern Ontario adult has tested positive for Lyme disease and likely acquired it in the Manitoulin District, health officials say.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Wednesday morning that while locally acquired cases remain uncommon, investigations indicate it happened in the Manitoulin Island area.

An adult from Manitoulin tested positive for the same disease last August.

"Blacklegged ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease have been found in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts in past years; however, they are commonly found in rural areas along the north shores of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior, and the St. Lawrence River, as well as in the Rainy River area of northwestern Ontario," the health unit said.

Experts advise people to check for ticks immediately after outdoor activity, such as gardening or hiking.

"Blacklegged ticks do not jump or fly. They wait on grass and bushes for animals or humans to brush against the vegetation. Ticks vary in size and colour and can be hard to see until they are full of blood," the health unit said.

"If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause serious complications to the heart, joints, and nervous system."

Ways to prevent tick bites include:

Wear a long-sleeved, light-coloured shirt, pants and closed-toe shoes

Use insect repellant

Avoid walking in tall grass

Clear yard of debris and overgrown vegetation

Do a tick check after being outdoors

Take a shower after outdoor activity

Here is what to do if you find a tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull it straight up

Wash area with soap and water

Put the tick in a dry container and bring it to the nearest health unit for testing

See a health care professional to find out if you need treatment, you may require antibiotics

Here are some signs to watch out for: