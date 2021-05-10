Adults 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine across Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says adults 40 years and older, born in 1981 or earlier, are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective Monday, the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are being administered at:

WFCU in Windsor

St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor

Windsor Hall Downtown Windsor

1407 Moy Clinic

Libro Centre in Amherstburg

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington

Officials are reminding the public all appointments are currently for first doses only and must be scheduled through a single dedicated online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they meet the current eligibility criteria to book an appointment.

Please bring with you your health card or a government-issued photo ID (driver's license, a passport, a Status Card).