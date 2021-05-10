iHeartRadio

Adults 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine across Windsor-Essex

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says adults 40 years and older, born in 1981 or earlier, are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective Monday, the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are being administered at:

  • WFCU in Windsor
  • St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor
  • Windsor Hall Downtown Windsor
  • 1407 Moy Clinic
  • Libro Centre in Amherstburg
  • Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington

Officials are reminding the public all appointments are currently for first doses only and must be scheduled through a single dedicated online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they meet the current eligibility criteria to book an appointment.

Please bring with you your health card or a government-issued photo ID (driver's license, a passport, a Status Card).