Adults 50+ now eligible for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Adults ages 50 and older in Windsor-Essex are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit opened vaccine boosters to those born in 1971 or earlier on Monday.
Third doses will be available at local participating pharmacies, the mass vaccination site at the Devonshire Mall, through participating healthcare providers and at community pop-up clinics.
The WECHU says third dose appointments must be schedule six months or 168 after a second dose.
Residents who are eligible to receive a third dose are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider or local pharmacist for any questions or concerns they make have before scheduling an appointment.
The WECHU also asks residents to not attend your appointment or a vaccination clinic is you are sick or have been asked to self-isolate.
You can still receive a vaccine if you do not have a health card by showing another form of government photo id.
Booking and additional information on third doses is available on the WEVax website.
