Adults are more important than peers to kids during COVID-19 pandemic, child development expert says

Despite the social belief that kids need their peers to stay emotionally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, a childhood development expert says adults can have a bigger impact.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Thursday, Dr. Gabor Mate said the most important connections kids have both biologically and psychologically is with nurturing adults in their homes.

“Where the parents have been too stressed to provide support for their children, then a loss of connection is going to show up in a more negative way," Mate said. “So it all depends on how strong the relationships are within the home primarily. That’s much more important than outside the home.”

Mate is known for his work with stress and how it affects the body. He says the enforced isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely going to have a negative impact on a lot of people.

“We know from multiple studies that the more isolated are more likely to fall ill," he said. "On the other hand, social support, social connection and a sense of belonging and hands held with enhance longevity at any age.”

Mate calls technology “a very difficult and contradictory force in people’s lives” but points to it as a way for both isolated kids and adults to stay connected during COVID restrictions.

“This is when it can play a very positive role so people can use whatever means they have to connect with others even if they can’t be physically with them," he said.

Mate recommends people find inner resources and look after their bodies and their spiritual and psychological health so they can look after their children.