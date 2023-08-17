Adults-only erotic expo returns to Sudbury

Midnight Manor, a private adult lifestyles club in Greater Sudbury, is hosting its third annual BDSM convention Aug. 19.

Midnight at Dawn is a one-day expo for adults ages 18 and older who enjoy or are interested in kinky erotic activities.

This year, the event has moved to a larger venue at the Northern Credit Union Community Centre (formerly the Sudbury Curling Club) on Wessex Street to accommodate more people following last year’s success, organizers said.

“The much-anticipated ‘Midnight At Dawn’ Expo is set to mesmerize and captivate adult audiences like never before,” organizer Paul Nadeau said in an email to CTV News.

“This ground-breaking event promises an unforgettable fusion of elegance, artistry and exploration, creating an unparalleled experience that will leave attendees breathless and inspired.”

Vendors from all over Ontario setup with their wares from noon to 10 p.m. and include Alex Deviant Creations, Iron Phoenix Armour, Pure Romance, Stag Shop and Upper Canada Leather.

The expo has also partnered with Réseau ACCESS Network, a local HIV/AIDS advocacy organization, who will have a booth where they will be handing out safer sex and harm reduction supplies and will be available to answer any questions relating to sexual health and harm reduction.

“Réseau ACCESS Network is excited to continue to work with Midnight Manor and be a part of the Midnight at Dawn expo. Having connection with folks that partake in different types of sex and relationships allows the agency to support more peoples in engaging in safer sex and accessing the supports they need,” said Aspen Groom, a sexual health coordinator at Réseau.

“Events like Midnight at Dawn are a great opportunity for adults to explore themselves and we want to make sure folks know what supports are out there when it comes to their sexual health.”

Rilynn Allen, a wellness navigator who works with the network, said outreach is a bridge from the community to health services.

“Without outreach opportunities like the Midnight at Dawn Expo, many people may not be offered this information or supplies unless they sought it out directly,” she said.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) will also be participating in the vendor fair to offer information about the sexual health services available at their Elm Place location and district offices.

“Public Health Sudbury & Districts will have public health nurses present offering free safe sex supplies, including condoms and dental dams, amongst other items,” said PHSD officials in an email Wednesday.

“If anyone has any confidential questions or concerns, the nurses will direct them to the sexual health nurses on-call number at PHSD for free, confidential counselling and access to services.”

The event will also host series of workshops by intimacy educator and author Morgan Thorne.

It will end with live stage shows starting at 10 p.m. featuring performances by drag queens, pole dancers and burlesque artists – capped off by Shibari show by Nightwolf, an expert in the Japanese art rope bondage.

“By following our motto of ‘explore, educate and entertain’ we provide an experience that caters to everyone's needs no matter where they are on their journey,” said Nadeau.

To ensure a pleasurable experience for all, Midnight Manor functions on the motto of safe, sane and consensual.

“That's what communication is about, being able to express what you want because we all want to feel good," organizer, Paul Nadeau, has said in the past.

Nadeau said it is important for the space to be open and inviting so people want to spend time and interact.

For more information on Midnight Manor or the expo, visit its website (18+ plus).