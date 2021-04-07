Adults over 50 in these neighbourhoods can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines

Adults aged 50 and over in neighbourhoods identified as high-risk by Region of Waterloo Public Health can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines.

The neighbourhoods identified by the region are:

Vanier/Rockway

Country Hills

Alpine/Laurentian

Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill

Shades Mills

“Opening vaccine pre-registration to adults 50 and older in high-risk neighbourhoods is one other way we are supporting local priority populations,” said Shirley Hilton, head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, in the release. “This furthers the work already being done by the task force to increase access to vaccines for high-risk groups, including Indigenous, refugee and newcomer, migrant worker, individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerably housed individuals who live in Waterloo Region.”

Earlier this week, the province released a list of high-risk postal codes across Ontario where they would prioritize vaccine rollout. That list included Kitchener neighbourhoods with the postal code prefix N2C. That included people living in Kingsdale, Vanier and Country Hills East.

On Wednesday, the region expanded that list to include Alpine/Laurentian, Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill and Shades Mills.

Map courtesy Region of Waterloo

Phase Two pre-registration is also open to adults 60 or older across the region, along with people living in congregate settings and people with high-risk health conditions.

A full eligibility list, along with information on pre-registration information, can be found here.