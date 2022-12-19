Adults with disabilities get festive selling handmade crafts

An organization that helps adults with disabilities is keeping busy this holiday season, selling their handmade crafts online.

Adults in Motion (AIM) is in its third year, selling handmade crafts on their Etsy shop.

“I think it's incredible,” participant Jeff Levlanc said.

AIM’s executive director, Shelley Murphy said the initiative involves more than 100 participants from their locations in Kitchener, Cambridge, Oakville and Hamilton.

The goal is to promote creativity while teaching those involved what it takes to run a business.

“[There’s] a lot of life skills we’re bringing into the activities, in addition to the money management and the business development. Things like packaging and development,” Murply said.

Some of the crafts made this year include Christmas cards, tree ornaments and keychains made of resin – a process that involved some chemistry.

“Science is cool,” exclaimed participant Leanne Kiely.

Participants said they couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished.

“It makes me happy in my mind. I love Christmas and all this stuff we made,” said another participant.

AIM said more than $1,000 was raised last Christmas and they are hoping to surpass that this year.

The money will go to support AIM programming and to purchase art supplies.

But some hope it also goes towards tasty treats to celebrate the season.

“We use the money for pizza like a party because I love pizza,” said participant Jordan Scott.