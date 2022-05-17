Advance polling station to be set up on U of G campus

Elections Ontario will be setting up an advance polling station at the University of Guelph for the upcoming provincial election.

In a media release, the school said the polls will be open at Peter Clark Hall (University Centre Level 0) from May 25 to May 27, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There will also be free parking on campus during those times.

All Guelph residents are invited to use the advance polls as long as they are eligible to vote in Canada. On Elections Ontario's website you can find more information on what to bring when casting your vote.

The University of Guelph said voters will be required to wear a medical-style mask while on campus as part of its COVID-19 safety measures.

The provincial election will take place on June 2.