Advance polls bring in more than 100,000 ballots in Calgary
More than 100,000 ballots have been cast in advance polls for this month's civic election, which is nearly one-quarter of all the votes collected in the 2017 general election.
The City of Calgary released new data on advance polling Saturday evening and it said 23,080 votes were submitted that day.
The total turnout to date is 104,118 – a figure that's already well beyond the number of advance votes in the 2017 general election (74,985).
According to the Elections Calgary website, 387,581 voters submitted ballots in 2017. That's 58.1 per cent of the total number of electors.
While the exact reason why votes are flocking to the polls now isn't entirely clear, some political experts maintain the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a role.
Marc Henry, president of ThinkHQ, says Calgarians who responded to a recent poll released by his organization are still cautious about potential areas of infection.
"You avoid the crowd and the lineup," he told CTV News on Saturday. "The federal election was a bit fatiguing for voters, you've got things going on with COVID (and) you got the province sort of imploding."
Advance polls are open until 3 p.m.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.
-
Council set to vote on judicial inquiry into LRT as Confederation Line shutdown begins a fourth weekThe Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and LRT infrastructure.