Advance polls for Calgary's municipal election start Monday

Voters will be able to cast a ballot in Calgary's 2021 municipal election starting Monday.

Advance polls are open from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

Calgary's 37 advance polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The general election will then be held on Monday, Oct. 18.

This year, there are 27 mayoral candidates and 104 hopefuls running in Calgary's 14 wards.

To find your designated voting station, find out who is running in your ward and what's on the ballot you can visit ElectionsCalgary.ca.