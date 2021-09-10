Advance polls in Windsor-Essex open Friday. Here’s what you need to know

Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the federal election can head to the advance polls on Friday.

Advance voting for the 44th federal general election begins on Friday and continues until Monday, Sept 13.

Donald and Ashley Harrington came to the advanced polls to beat the rush come Election Day.

“Trying to beat the lines,” Donald says. “Don’t want to get too close to as many people on Election Day.”

The advance polls are open across the country from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The election probably could have waited a little bit but we’re here,” Donald says.

“Just hoping everybody gets out and votes, gets their voice heard.”

University of Windsor Political Science Professor Lydia Miljan believes the motivation to vote has to override pandemic frustrations that have been evident during this federal election campaign.

“The ballot box question is should we punish the Trudeau Liberals for calling an election at the start of the fourth wave of the pandemic.”

Miljan tells CTV News she thinks this election campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic has been short and intense, and doesn’t believe Thursday’s English debate will have a lasting impression between now and Election Day.

“Even though we have those advanced polls and we have the ability to have mail in ballots, I think there’s going to be a lot of frustration,” Miljan says, “just waiting in line and the additional COVID screening,”

Miljan adds, “I think the biggest push for all the campaigns right now is to get the vote out. How are they going to get people to overcome all of those obstacles?”

Residents can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

"For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election."

Elections Canada released the following information on advance polls: