iHeartRadio

Advance polls open for Barrie ridings

image.jpg

As the June 2 provincial election approaches, advance voting at polls for Barrie's two ridings are open.

All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barrie Springwater Oro-Medonte riding

East Bayfield Community Centre
80 Livingstone Street E, Barrie

Lampman Lane Community Centre
59 Lampman Lane, Barrie

Parkview Community Centre
189 Blake Street, Barrie

Elmvale Arena
14 George Street

Minesing Community Centre
2347 Ronald Road, Minesing

Oro Station Community Centre
31 Ridge Road E, Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Innisfil riding

Allandale Recreation Centre
190 Bayview Drive, Barrie

Churchill Community Centre
6322 Yonge Street, Churchill

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Complete information on what to know before casting your ballot is available here.

12