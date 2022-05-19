Advance polls open for Barrie ridings

As the June 2 provincial election approaches, advance voting at polls for Barrie's two ridings are open.

All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barrie Springwater Oro-Medonte riding

East Bayfield Community Centre

80 Livingstone Street E, Barrie



Lampman Lane Community Centre

59 Lampman Lane, Barrie



Parkview Community Centre

189 Blake Street, Barrie

Elmvale Arena

14 George Street



Minesing Community Centre

2347 Ronald Road, Minesing



Oro Station Community Centre

31 Ridge Road E, Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Innisfil riding

Allandale Recreation Centre

190 Bayview Drive, Barrie



Churchill Community Centre

6322 Yonge Street, Churchill



Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Complete information on what to know before casting your ballot is available here.