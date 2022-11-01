Advance polls open in Alberta's Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection

Advance polls are now open to voters in Alberta's Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection.

The polls will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three different locations from now up until and including Nov. 5:

Heritage Inn & Suites Brooks at 1217 Second Street West;

Pioneer Damsiters Drop-In Centre in Bassano at 317 Second Avenue; and

Royal Canadian Legion #6 in Redcliff at 302 Broadway Avenue West

Candidates in the byelection include:

Bob Blayone from the Independence Party of Alberta;

Gwendoline Dirk from the Alberta New Democratic Party;

Jeevan Mangat from Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta;

Barry Morishita from the Alberta Party; and

Danielle Smith from the United Conservative Party of Alberta.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

On Election Day, electors may only vote at the voting station assigned for their place of residence. To find your assigned voting place, you can visit Elections Alberta's website.

All election day locations will also be open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Electors may register to vote at any advance polling place or at their assigned voting station on election day. To register, electors must provide authorized identification and sign a declaration.