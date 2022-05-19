Advance polls open in Windsor-Essex. Here’s where to go

Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the provincial election can head to the advance polls.

Advance voting begins Thursday and continues until May 28.

The official Election Day is June 2.

Here are the polling locations for Windsor West, Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham-Kent-Leamington:



RETURNING OFFICE: Green Valley Plaza

13300 Tecumseh Road East, Unit 238, Tecumseh, N8N 4R8

Phone number: 1-833-415-2917

You can vote from May 5 to June 1.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:

Forest Glade Community Centre

3215 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor, N8R 1W7

You can vote from May 21 to May 27.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex

1168 Drouillard Road, Windsor, N8Y 2R1

You can vote from May 21 to May 27.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WFCU Centre (Community Centre Entrance)

8787 McHugh Street, Windsor, N8S 0A1

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



RETURNING OFFICE: Roundhouse Centre

3175 Howard Avenue, Unit 1A, Windsor, N8X 3Y9

Phone number: 1-833-415-2918

You can vote from May 5 to June 1.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:

Capri Pizzeria Recreaton Complex

2555 Pulford Street, Windsor, N9E 0A7

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mackenzie Hall

3277 Sandwich Street, Windsor, N9C 1A9

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



RETURNING OFFICE: Sun Parlour School

492 Maidstone Avenue West, Essex, N8M 2H2

Phone number: 1-833-415-2910

You can vote from May 5 to June 1.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:

Amherstburg Community Services

320 Richmond Street, Amherstburg, N9V 1H4

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrow Colchester South Community Centre

243 McAffee Street, Harrow, N0R 1G0

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingsville Arena

1741 Jasperson Lane, Kingsville, N9Y 3J4

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Libro Credit Union Centre

3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg, N9V 2Y8

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Simon & St. Jude Parish Hall

267 Meunier Street, Belle River, N0R 1A0

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vollmer Culture & Rec Complex

2121 Laurier Parkway, LaSalle, N9J 0B4

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



RETURNING OFFICE: 712 Richmond Street

Chatham, N7M 5J5

Phone number: 1-833-415-2035

You can vote from May 5 to June 1.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.

RETURNING OFFICE: Leamington Satellite Office

197 Talbot Street West, Unit 200, Leamington, N8H 1N8

You can vote from May 5 to June 1.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:

Holy Trinity Anglican Church

81 Selkirk Street, Chatham, N7L 1Y8

You can vote from May 21 to May 27.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rotary Youth Centre

26 Ebenezer Street West, Ridgetown, N0P 2C0

You can vote from May 21 to May 26.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary's Hall

94 George Street, Blenheim, N0P 1A0

You can vote from May 21 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Paul's Congregational Church

450 Park Avenue West, Chatham, N7M 1X2

You can vote from May 19 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tilbury Leisure Centre

10 Canal Street W, Tilbury, N0P 2L0

You can vote from May 21 to May 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wheatley United Church