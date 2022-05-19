Advance polls open in Windsor-Essex. Here’s where to go
Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the provincial election can head to the advance polls.
Advance voting begins Thursday and continues until May 28.
The official Election Day is June 2.
Here are the polling locations for Windsor West, Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham-Kent-Leamington:
WINDSOR-TECUMSEH
RETURNING OFFICE: Green Valley Plaza
13300 Tecumseh Road East, Unit 238, Tecumseh, N8N 4R8
Phone number: 1-833-415-2917
You can vote from May 5 to June 1.
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.
ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:
Forest Glade Community Centre
- 3215 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor, N8R 1W7
- You can vote from May 21 to May 27.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex
- 1168 Drouillard Road, Windsor, N8Y 2R1
- You can vote from May 21 to May 27.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WFCU Centre (Community Centre Entrance)
- 8787 McHugh Street, Windsor, N8S 0A1
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WINDSOR WEST
RETURNING OFFICE: Roundhouse Centre
3175 Howard Avenue, Unit 1A, Windsor, N8X 3Y9
Phone number: 1-833-415-2918
You can vote from May 5 to June 1.
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.
ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:
Capri Pizzeria Recreaton Complex
- 2555 Pulford Street, Windsor, N9E 0A7
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mackenzie Hall
- 3277 Sandwich Street, Windsor, N9C 1A9
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ESSEX
RETURNING OFFICE: Sun Parlour School
492 Maidstone Avenue West, Essex, N8M 2H2
Phone number: 1-833-415-2910
You can vote from May 5 to June 1.
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.
ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:
Amherstburg Community Services
- 320 Richmond Street, Amherstburg, N9V 1H4
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Harrow Colchester South Community Centre
- 243 McAffee Street, Harrow, N0R 1G0
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingsville Arena
- 1741 Jasperson Lane, Kingsville, N9Y 3J4
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Libro Credit Union Centre
- 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg, N9V 2Y8
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Simon & St. Jude Parish Hall
- 267 Meunier Street, Belle River, N0R 1A0
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vollmer Culture & Rec Complex
- 2121 Laurier Parkway, LaSalle, N9J 0B4
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CHATHAM-KENT-LEAMINGTON
RETURNING OFFICE: 712 Richmond Street
Chatham, N7M 5J5
Phone number: 1-833-415-2035
You can vote from May 5 to June 1.
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.
RETURNING OFFICE: Leamington Satellite Office
197 Talbot Street West, Unit 200, Leamington, N8H 1N8
You can vote from May 5 to June 1.
- Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8/15/29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 1 at 6 p.m.
ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS:
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
- 81 Selkirk Street, Chatham, N7L 1Y8
- You can vote from May 21 to May 27.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rotary Youth Centre
- 26 Ebenezer Street West, Ridgetown, N0P 2C0
- You can vote from May 21 to May 26.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Mary's Hall
- 94 George Street, Blenheim, N0P 1A0
- You can vote from May 21 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Paul's Congregational Church
- 450 Park Avenue West, Chatham, N7M 1X2
- You can vote from May 19 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tilbury Leisure Centre
- 10 Canal Street W, Tilbury, N0P 2L0
- You can vote from May 21 to May 28.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wheatley United Church
- 59 Talbot Road, Wheatley, N0P 2P0
- You can vote from May 21 to May 24.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.