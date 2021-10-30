Advance voting begins as Gatineau prepares to elect a new mayor, council

Advance voting begins today in Gatineau, as the city prepares to start a new era in municipal politics with a new mayor and an additional seat at the council table.

With Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin not seeking re-election in the 2021 election, a new mayor will be elected to lead Gatineau for a four-year term.

In addition, there is a 19th district added to Gatineau's electoral map for this election.

The city of Gatineau says registered voters can vote in advance polls on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day is Sunday, Nov. 7.

MAYOR OF GATINEAU

Pedneaud-Jobin announced he would not seek another term as mayor of Gatineau, after serving as leader of the city since 2013.

There are six candidates on the ballot for mayor, including two current councillors in Gatineau.

The mayoral candidates are:

France Belisle – Independante

Remi Bergeron – Independant

Jean-Francois Leblanc – Independant

Abdelhak Lekbabi – Independant

Jacques Lemay – Independant

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette – Action Gatineau

Leblanc is currently the councillor for District 15, while Marquis-Bissonnette is the councillor for District 4.

Belisle is a former journalist at Radio-Canada, and was in charge of Tourisme Outaouais from 2015 to 2021.

Bergeron was a candidate for mayor in the 2017 election, and former director general of the municipality of Bowman.

Lemay is a former firefighter with the Gatineau fire service.

Lekbabi is running for mayor for the first time.

19TH DISTRICT IN GATINEAU

A 19th electoral district has been created in Gatineau for the new term.

The new district is District 5 – Mitigomijokan.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE

Advancing voting is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at the location indicated on your voting card.

The municipal election is scheduled for November 7. Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city of Gatineau says in order to vote, you must:

Be at least 18 years of age on election day;

Be a Canadian citizen;

On Sept. 1, 2021 - be domiciled in Gatineau and have resided in Quebec for at least six months

Not be under curatorship;

Not have been convicted of election fraud; and

Be on the list of electors

BRING TO THE POLLING STATION

The city of Gatineau says electors wishing to vote must first show a valid ID such as:

A driver's licence;

Health insurance card;

Canadian passport;

Status Indian certificate; or

ID card issued to Canadian Forces personnel

For more information, visit gatineau.ca.