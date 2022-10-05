Advance voting begins with big uptick in turnout

The municipal election is still three weeks away but Windsor voters got their first chance to cast a ballot Wednesday at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

“We're excited that it's finally here and we've been planning this a long time,” said Terri Knight Lepain, the city’s manager of records and elections, who said planning for elections starts 14 months before the big day.

Polls opened Wednesday morning and remain open until 8 p.m.

A good number of voters have filed through the doors at a steady clip when compared to previous municipal elections, according Knight Lepain. As of 2 p.m., Knight Lepain said Windsor voters are far outpacing day one of advance voting from four years ago.

Fifteen-hundred people had already cast their ballot by 2 p.m., which Knight Lepain said is a 60 per cent higher volume than in 2018.

“We're really impressed with the turnout. It's been a steady stream of voters, lots of people in, lots of people out again, the weight hasn't been too, too long,” Knight Lepain said, noting the longest wait has been about 10 minutes. “We've (got) a lot of stuff working inside and outside to keep that line moving.”

This is just day one of advance voting. There are seven more chances to vote ahead of time, including drive-thru voting at Mic Mac Park this weekend and next week at the WFCU Centre, which remains open until 6 p.m.

“Even though it's drive-thru, we welcome anyone. Take the bus, cycle, walk, however you want to get there, we will be able to serve you and we will have all the health and safety precautions in place to make sure you know if you've walked or bike that you're not waiting in a line of traffic,” Knight Lepain said.

Typically, about 90 per cent of voters wait until Election Day to vote.

The general election takes place Oct. 24 where there will be 104 polling stations throughout the city.

ADVANCE POLLING DATES AND LOCATIONS: