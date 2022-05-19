Advance voting locations open in Ontario as leaders fan out across the province
Advance voting locations open today in Ontario as party leaders fan out across the province to pitch voters on their platforms.
Voting day is officially set for June 2 but people can start casting ballots early as of today.
The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was scheduled to visit northern Ontario today with a jobs announcement in Sault Ste. Marie before a planned afternoon visit with Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay, but she will not be there as planned after testing positive for COVID-19 and will campaign virtually instead.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to be in the Niagara Region with expected stops in Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Mississauga for a scheduled stop, while Green Leader Mike Schreiner is also isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.