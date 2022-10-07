Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario

Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Voters in Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Greater Sudbury will be selecting new mayors, something that often leads to higher turnout. Municipal elections often struggle to attract 50 per cent of eligible voters.

Many communities now offer online voting, making casting a ballot much easier for those comfortable with the process.

In Timmins, online voting begins Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

"Voting online is a fast, convenient, and secure alternative to voting in person and could save delays on election day," the city said in a news release Friday.

In the last municipal election in 2018, 8,812 residents voted online, with a total voter turnout of just under 54 per cent.

"Online voting solves a couple of common concerns from potential voters like being too busy, being on vacation or out of town," the release said.

"Eligible voters can vote from anywhere, anytime with any internet-connected device."

Once the ballot is successfully cast online, voters will be asked to participate in a five-minute anonymous survey about their voting experience.

"The city is working with Dr. Nicole Goodman, a political science Professor at Brock University, to carry out an anonymous survey of Internet voters to learn more about the effects of online voting and the voter experience," the city said.

Learn how to vote online in Timmins here.

Greater Sudbury also offers the online voting option, beginning Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

"We have offered voters the ability to vote online since the 2014 Municipal and School Board Election and approximately half of all ballots in our elections are cast online," said information from Greater Sudbury's website.

To cast a paper ballot in advance, residents can vote Oct. 15 or Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Centennial Community Centre & Arena in Hanmer, Chelmsford Community Centre & Arena or at Tom Davies Square. Click here for more information.

Advance voting begins this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie at the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre. Polling takes place Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

In North Bay, advanced online voting begins Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Advance paper ballot voting will be Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at West Ferris Arena; Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Castle Arms II, 480 Olive St.; and, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Memorial Gardens.

Click here for more details.