Advance polls open in Nova Scotia; more than 47,000 early votes already cast

Nova Scotia has opened advanced polls for the upcoming provincial election, giving voters more options to cast their vote early.

The advanced polls will run from Saturday, Aug. 7 to 14, every day except Sunday, Aug. 8.

Early voting is also possible Monday to Saturday at returning offices in the 55 electoral districts, as well as at community polls.

Community polls are available until Aug. 14, with voting closed on Sundays. Returning offices will allow you to cast a ballot until Aug. 16.

There will be extended hours on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13 for early voting until 8 p.m.

During the early voting period, residents can vote anywhere in Nova Scotia, not just in their electoral district.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 17, residents must vote at their assigned voting location or the returning office in their electoral district.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WRITE-IN BALLOT

The last day to request a write-in ballot using the online application form or by mail is Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

However, voters can request a write-in ballot in person on Saturday, Aug. 14 by 6 p.m., or Tuesday, Aug. 17 (Election Day) by 3 p.m.

Write-in ballots must be returned before closing Election Day, which is 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, in order to be counted.

Elections Nova Scotia says voters can also ask someone who is at least 18 years old to act as their agent to help them apply for and return their write-in ballot.

Once a write-in ballot application is approved by Elections Nova Scotia, the voter will be sent a write-in ballot kit with instructions.

EARLY VOTING STATISTICS

As of Friday, Elections Nova Scotia says 47,863 early votes have been cast. That includes the total number of write-in ballot applications, plus votes cast at returning offices and community polls.

At the same point in the 2017 provincial general election, 16,222 early votes had been cast.