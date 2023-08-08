Adventure and artistry planned for Sask. weekend art tour

Fresh air, adventure and artistry come together this weekend for a Saskatchewan art tour.

The Thickwood Hills Studio Trail has been running for over 20 years. The self-drive tour north of Saskatoon allows visitors an opportunity to see creativity in action at artists’ studios in the Shell Lake area.

President of the event, Darren Hrytsak, said it was worth the drive.

“Everything is so fast-paced and you go to a department store and you buy your stuff that's made by who knows,” Hrytsak told CTV News. “This stuff's all made here. It's all made by people that love what they do. They have a passion for what they do.”

Hrytsak said there were a variety of artistry on display.

“It's an amazing selection of art, woodworking, wood turning, painting in different mediums,” he said, adding they will have a blacksmith crafting in this year’s event.

“The locations are all fairly near each other - [a] short drive [in] the country from each location to location. And it's just it's a wonderful day trip. It's a weekend trip if you can get a camp spot.”

The Thickwood Hills Studio Trail tour will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can follow the blue moon signs on the trail, which will direct them to different artist's studios along the way, according to the event website.