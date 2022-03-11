Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday

Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect for several regions, and resulting poor conditions are leading some divisions to keep schools closed.

The following Manitoba school divisions are reporting schedule disruptions Friday morning:

Borderland School Division, all schools closed Friday;

Brandon Schools, rural buses are cancelled, Spring Valley school is closed;

Lord Selkirk School Division, all schools closed and staff to stay home;

Interlake School Division, all schools closed today;

Prairie Rose School Division, all schools closed and student conferences scheduled for today are cancelled;

Red River Valley School Division, schools are closed and staff to work from home;

Seine River School Divison, all schools closed today; and

Sunrise School Division: all schools closed Friday, staff and students stay home.

Manitoba 511 reports closure of the following highways due to adverse driving conditions:

The Perimeter Highway is closed in all directions around Winnipeg;

Highway 1 East is closed from Provincial Road 207 to Hadashville;

Highway 12 closed from Provincial Road 203 to Highway 1;

Highway 16 is closed from Highway 1 to Minnedosa; and

Highway 52 is closed from Mitchell to La Broquerie.

Several other highways in southeastern and south-central Manitoba were reported closed earlier Friday morning, but they have since reopened to traffic, though Manitoba 511 advises they may still be affected by snow-covered sections and snowdrifts in some areas.