Advisory Committee asks council to remove two citizen members
Poor attendance by some members of the Community Advisory Committee on Planning has forced the sudden cancellation of recent meetings.
On Monday, Chair Stephanie Bergman took the unusual step of asking the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) to replace two members of the committee, Sarah Ashman and Joseph Wabegijig.
“Individuals that had only been to either zero or one or maybe two meetings in almost the past year,” Bergman explained.
Wabegijig was recently interviewed by council as a finalist to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board.
The minimum number of committee members required to hold a meeting is 50 percent plus one, in this case, eight.
Rescinding the two appointments will reduce the number of committee members needed to reach quorum.
The citizen advisory committee is tasked with reviewing and offering input to council regarding heritage and planning decisions.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis emphasized the importance of having the advisory committee meet regularly,
“This is a required advisory committee, so you need to show up if you want to be on the committee,” he said.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.
-
More supervision fees, more teachers, and a record number of students expected at Saskatoon public schoolsSaskatoon public schools say they will charge more supervision fees, hire more teachers, and see a record number of students next year.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy 35 crash in Kawartha LakesProvincial police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes that seriously injured one person.