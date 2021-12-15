Advisory for non-essential foreign travel comes on eve of Flair's first flight to U.S. out of Waterloo Region

Canadians have been warned: Now is not the time to travel.

The federal government has advised Canadians to refrain from non-essential foreign travel.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

This comes a day before Flair Airline’s first flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. from Waterloo Region is scheduled to take-off.

According to the Region of Waterloo International Airport’s website, Flair’s departure flight from YKF to Florida is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Flair Air’s CEO spoke to CTV News Wednesday afternoon and said the airline is reviewing the government’s travel advisory.

“Today’s announcement clearly reflects the increased concern around the Omicron variant and this will impact the holiday travel market. We expect that this will pass,” said Stephen Jones.

“We will see what the announcement has on demand. But it is still too early to say how it will impact any Flair schedules out of Waterloo.”