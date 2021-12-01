Advisory issued after Megabus passenger tests positive for COVID-19

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a COVID-19 exposure notification for passengers who travelled on two Megabus trips since Sunday.

Officials say they issued the notice after being advised on Monday that an individual who was passenger on two separate occasions had tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers are being asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms if they travelled on the Megabus:

from London to Toronto departing at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28

from Toronto to Niagara Falls departing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 (with stops in Grimsby and St. Catharines)

The health unit says the passenger was travelling during "their period of communicability" and they have been unable to determine which passengers were seated within two metres of the individual.

“There is a risk that anyone who sat within two metres or had close contact with this individual on the bus, may have been exposed to COVID-19. Because we don’t have a roster or a seating list of people who travelled with this individual, it will be very important that anyone who was a rider on these routes who develops symptoms, gets tested right away,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers in a statement.

“We continue to recommend that anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms seek testing and that they stay home and away from others, until they receive their test results.”