Advisory issued locally due to rise in suspected opioid overdoses
Lambton Public Health (LPH) has issued a warning after a rash of opioid overdoses.
Over the past five days, there have been 10 suspected overdoses. This is higher than the Canadian average according to recent data.
Signs of an opioid overdose include dizziness and confusion, weak breathing, choking, and blue or grey lips and nails.
Officials are urging anyone taking opioids to never use alone and always have a Naloxone kit present.
Free Naloxone kits are available at local pharmacies and the health unit.
In the event of a suspected overdose, call 9-1-1, administer Naloxone, and know that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects you.
