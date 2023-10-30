Advisory notice issued for 'uninspected' tattoo shop: Chatham-Kent Public Health

An advisory notice has been issued for an “uninspected” Chatham-based tattoo shop with the local health authority warning that clients who’ve sought its services are “potentially at risk” for contracting bloodborne infections.

According to Chatham-Kent Public Health, an advisory notice has been issued for customers who’ve frequented Tattoos by Cienna, a tattoo shop located at 211 Park St. in Chatham, due to it being uninspected.

The health authority warns that clients who have received tattoo services at the aforementioned shop are "potentially at risk of contracting a bloodborne infection, including HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.”

Impacted individuals are advised to contact Chatham-Kent Public Health as soon as possible at 519.355.1071 ext. 2902, “as bloodborne infection testing is strongly recommended.”

When considering a tattoo service, customers are encourages to confirm the business is inspected by the local public health authority and is compliant with control legislation and best practices.

In Chatham-Kent, inspection results can be reviewed by visiting the Check It CK website.