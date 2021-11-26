Advocacy group calls for increased COVID-19 risk mitigation in Manitoba schools

With COVID-19 cases in school-aged children rising across the province, advocacy group Safe Schools Manitoba is calling on the provincial government to increase risk mitigation efforts in the classroom.

Throughout the pandemic, the group, consisting of parents, teachers and community members, has been advocating for vaccinations for children and school staff as well as a mask mandate in schools.

“The third mitigation measure that’s incredibly important and effective is high-quality air ventilation and filtration so that the COVID-19 virus, which we now clearly know is primarily airborne and not spread through the air by droplets, that there are mitigation efforts to stop that transmission in schools,” said Luanne Karn, co-organizer for Safe September.

On Friday, the group set up an information booth at the Manitoba Legislature displaying examples of what they call a “Safe Shared Air Classroom Kit,” which will be delivered to both the premier and ministers of health and education.

The kit includes portable CO2 monitors, portable HEPA filtration units and KN95-type masks for students and school staff.

Safe Schools said the kits are simple and inexpensive measures that can, when layered together, can decrease the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19.

Karn said she was pleased with the provincial government’s Thursday announcement of $6.8 million that can provide HEPA filtration units for about 6,000 classrooms.

“We need them immediately. Christmas presents. Deliver them in December because the winter months are when we have the most recycled air in the classrooms,” Karn said.

Karn also said the use of cloth masks in the classroom offers inadequate protection and wants all students and staff to wear KN95-type masks. She estimates the cost to be around $30 million.

“The number of cases in children under 12 is increasing, the outbreaks in Manitoba schools are increasing, we believe in keeping schools open,” said Karn. “If this government doesn’t implement these measures, we’ll look at more school shutdowns in January.”