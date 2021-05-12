Advocacy group calls on city council to provide grants to help people pay rent

An advocacy group for tenants is calling on London City Council to provide more grants to help people pay their rent during the pandemic.

The local chapter of Acorn Canada held a small rally at city hall seeking a 'rent-relief fund' which would help low income Londoners keep their apartments.

Currently, about 16 per cent of all apartments in the London area are behind on rent.

"Loans are good. They keep people from going out on the streets, but even if they are interest free, they just kick the can down the road. If you are in debt at the start of this, you will still be in debt at the end," said Nawton Chiles of Acorn London.

The group wants city hall to move away from rent bank loans and follow Toronto's model of offering grants that do not need repayment.