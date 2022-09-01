Advocates and grieving families rally in Victoria on International Overdose Awareness Day

Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day, and many took to the streets of Victoria to remember loved ones and call for policy changes.

Glenn Mahoney joined marchers on Monday and stood beside a photo of his son in Victoria’s Centennial Square.

"This is Michael Mahoney, he’s my son and he died of fentanyl poisoning in 2018," said the grieving father.

At age 14, Michael began suffering from mental health issues. After numerous attempts to get help with no avail, he began to use illicit drugs.

"He tried to self-medicate his undertreated mental health issues," said Mahoney.

Michael was 21 years old when he died in his car in a downtown parking lot. His family found him four days later.

"He left one evening and we thought he was going to visit his friends. He didn’t come back," said Mahoney.

'GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO DO MORE'

On Wednesday morning, Mahoney joined dozens of other grieving family members and advocates in downtown Victoria for a rally.

The event was organized by Moms Stop The Harm, a group of mothers and families that have been impacted by drugs and overdoses.

The rally had a direct message to the federal and provincial government.

"Our government really needs to do more," said Jennifer Howard, an advocate for drug policy change with Moms Stop The Harm.

People in attendance were once again calling for the government to implement a safe supply of drugs, as people in B.C. continue to die from a toxic street supply.

Since 2016, more than 10,000 people have died of a fatal overdose in British Columbia.

According to BCEHS, paramedics are responding to an average of 5.4 overdose calls a day in Victoria.

"The numbers continue to skyrocket in this province and we are losing seven people a day to drug poisoning," said Howard.

The group marched to the provincial health building in Victoria to continue its call for change.

"We want to have something that’s created by, run by, and has full participation of the community," said Fred Cameron, director of programs for the SOLID Outreach Society in Victoria.

DRUG HANDOUT

On Wednesday, SOLID handed out small amounts of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines to users in Victoria, through a partnership with the DULF Compassion Club in Vancouver.

"So three different substances that were tested thoroughly were handed out knowing that our membership would be safe using it," said Cameron.

Nobody overdosed as a result of that handout.

The project was done to show that a safe supply can work, stopping people from turning to a toxic street supply, according to Cameron.

"We’re here because we haven’t given up hope," said Glenn Mahoney. "I can’t help [my son] anymore but you know, hopefully we can stem this tide of death."

It's a tide of death that tragically shows no signs of slowing down in B.C.