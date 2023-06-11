Advocates gather in Regina for annual JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes

The JDRF Sun Life walk to cure diabetes took place Sunday in Wascana Park. The event is an annual fundraiser intended to spread awareness of Type 1 Diabetes and fundraise to continue researching a cure

34 teams, consisting of 416 participants, gathered at 100 Navy Way in Regina to kick off the walk.

“Diabetes is disease that hits everyone, every ethic group, weather you’re rich or poor and its something that’s been around probably since the birth of mankind,” elder Sharon Agecoutay said during the event's open ceremony.

T1D is an autoimmune disorder where insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are destroyed by the body’s immune system.

Those who live with T1D must monitor their blood sugar and take insulin with daily injections or an insulin pump.

According to host Chase Hussey, events like the walk are extremely important.

“It’s so important to have events like this just to show everyone dealing with Type 1 diabetes, family, friends, coworkers that you’re not alone," he said.

"There’s a giant community that comes together and they’re so supportive they can come out and ask questions to those that have been dealing with it for years and you get that insight and raise a lot of money to hopefully get closer to that cure.”

As of 7 p.m., almost $46,000 had been raised by the Regina event alone.

Over the course of the Walk’s existence, a total of $137 million has been raised for research into Type 1 Diabetes, according to JDRF.

More than 50 walks took place right across Canada on Sunday.

Many participants formed teams to fundraise as a group. The turnout included many individuals who live with T1D, several of which spoke to how living with the illness has its hurdles, but is not holding them back from the things they love.

“We have to continue to work to find a cure," Agecoutay said.

"And the only way to do that is by raising money for research.”