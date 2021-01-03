A town hall will be held tonight for the families of residents of a Scarborough long-term care home where a recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the death of at least 62 residents.

During the virtual meeting, which will be hosted by Scarborough-Southwest NDP MPP Doly Begum and Vivian Stamatopoulos, a long-term care home advocate and social science professor at Ontario Tech University, families with loved ones at Tendercare Living Centre will have an opportunity to share their stories.

An outbreak was declared at the facility, located near McNicoll Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue, last month and North York General Hospital recently took over management of the long-term care home.

On Sunday, the hospital reported two more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed virus-related deaths at Tendercare since the outbreak began on Dec. 9 to 62.

The hospital said 64 residents and 34 staff members remain infected with the novel coronavirus. For the fourth day in a row, there are no new cases among residents or staff at the facility.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Begum urged Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton to take part in the town hall.

“We have heard from so many family members who are angry, they are frustrated, they are sad,” she said. “The bodies have piled up in these homes and it is heartbreaking.”

She said experts have been calling for further measures to help stop the spread of the virus in long-term care, including hiring more staff, calling in the military and Red Cross, and performing unannounced inspections.

Begum said the minister’s office has not responded to the invitation to attend tonight’s meeting.

A spokesperson for Fullerton said staffing at Tendercare is now above levels seen during normal operations for personal support workers and registered staff.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can, along with our partners, to help stabilize the home and have them return to normal operations,” the statement read.

North York General Hospital also released a statement, stating that since the hospital took over operations at the facility, there has been “significant improvements” in resolving and reducing the impacts of the outbreak.

94 COVID-19 cases at Annex long-term care home

According to the province’s latest epidemiological summary, there are now 228 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes.

Another 15 virus-related deaths among residents of those facilities were confirmed today and since the start of the pandemic, 2,829 residents of long-term care have died after becoming infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

At St. George Care Community, a long-term care facility in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, there are now 94 confirmed cases among residents and 59 cases among staff along with at least six deaths.

“Where is the iron ring? We have heard the premier time and time again, come in front of the cameras... We have yet to see the iron ring,” Begum said. “It is time for the minister to act.”

Tonight’s town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.