Advocates in Sudbury continue to fight for change for the future

More than a dozen people lined the corners of Paris and Regent streets in Sudbury on Friday to help raise awareness for two important issues.

Fridays for Future joined forces with the Prevention of Nuclear War to help bring to light the importance of both climate change and banning nuclear weapons.

“We have two existential threats in the world right now,” said Dr. Richard Denton, a spokesperson for the Prevention of Nuclear War. “One is of course the climate change, which everyone is aware of. But people are not so aware of nuclear weapons and that could happen over a couple of hours, by, as I said, accidents, miscalculations or escalation of a conventional war.”

The demonstration Friday comes on the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima in Japan during the Second World War.

“We are wanting the city to support us in getting Canada to support the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons to sign it and to ratify it,” said Denton. “Already 55 other countries have ratified it in the world and 86 countries have signed it, so they will soon be ratifying it and we would like Canada to do the same.”

Everyone gathered at the rally held signs with important messages. Some focused on nuclear weapons with the other half raising awareness for climate change.

“We have come up with the treaty on the prohibition on nuclear weapons and Fridays for the Future are looking at the environment and they are coming up with the fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, which is actually modeled after the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons,” said Denton. “So the two are very much related.”

Organizers said the goal is to help raise awareness and get people more involved when it comes to the two topics.

“Although Sudbury’s only a town of 158,000 people, we’re trying to bring awareness to more people because Sudbury’s like a very, very fossil fuel generated city,” said 15-year-old Arjun Shukla, with Fridays for Future Sudbury.

“We’re very, very mining focused. So today we’re just trying to bring people together and trying to bring the awareness of climate change and nuclear war to the city.”

“We’ve been doing awareness for a very long time and I think our next steps are to really talk to Sudbury as a community and to really bring an endorsement to these programs that we have for climate change," Shukla added.

"Such as trying to bring cleaner energy, try to recycle more, more materials and try to find a different way to stabilize our economy.”

People gathered at the rally said there will be more demonstrations. They are hoping the city steps up and helps protect both the environment and the future.