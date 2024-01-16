Advocates push to keep warming centres open overnight amid extreme cold

Frigid conditions in Waterloo Region are prompting questions about where people without shelter are expected to go to warm up.

Wind chill values near -30 are expected overnight Tuesday.

The Region of Waterloo lists dozens of places, including libraries and community centres, as warming centres where people can get temporary relief from the cold, but most only operate during business hours.

Local advocates say there needs to be more places open overnight to keep people safe amid the harsh conditions.

“Other than going from coffee shop to coffee shop, it’s pretty dismal when it gets to be this kind of weather,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.

The organization recently started using its location at 87 Victoria Street North as a 24-hour warming centre. Staff say demand for shelter is up this year compared to last.

“Last night it was really important that 20 to 40 people were able to have a warm place,” Mancini explained.

Advocates say lack of overnight warming spaces is an issue across the region.

“We’re grateful for that one option, but are there options in Waterloo? In Cambridge? No,” said community advocate Jaime Stief.

Advocate Marjorie Knight also wants to see warming centres operating overnight.

“The bottom line is the coldest hours are at night and where do people have to go? Nowhere,” Knight said.

“They need to be overnight, they need to be on weekend and they need to give us the resources to do this.”

The Region of Waterloo says emergency shelters offer more fulsome supports at night, adding in a statement: “While some emergency shelters operate near or at capacity on a nightly basis, others continue to have space.”

Shelter referrals can be made by calling First Connect at 519-624-9133. But advocates say information isn’t within reach for people who need it most.

"A lot of people don't have phones. It's like 'oh they're all listed on the internet.' That's not really accessible," Stief said.

Advocates also want physical signs with information on warming options put up at some local encampments.

Beyond short-term overnight stays, there’s also a push for long-term fixes.

"The goal isn't to have the most comfortable tent possible. The goal is to get these people into housing," Stief said.

Otherwise, some fear for the worst.

"We're going to lose people. There will be fires because people will be trying to get warm. People will get sick and they will die,” Knight said. “What is the cost of a life?"