Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks

A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.

The research led by the University of British Columbia comes after dozens of attacks by coyotes in recent years – and involves trapping and studying the animals.

However, a wildlife protection charity questions the approach.

“Even if these traps don’t injure the animal, it’s the behaviour of the animal once trapped that can cause the most horrific injuries,” said Lesley Fox, the executive director of the Fur-Bearers. “That includes broken teeth, bones, lacerations.”

The research is set to be carried out over 31 locations, and trapping will take place while the park is closed either late at night or early in the morning.

But Fox worries dogs and wild animals could be put at risk.

“There’s non-invasive techniques such as camera traps, the use of (Artificial Intelligence), scat analysis,” Fox suggested by way of alternative approaches.

But the study’s principal investigator, UBC ecologist Sarah Benson-Amram, detailed in a statement:

“This research will gather data that will inform future management strategies to support coexistence with urban wildlife both locally and in other municipalities across Canada.

“I want to reassure those who may be concerned, the risk to people, pets and coyotes in the park is extremely low. Trapping has not yet begun. When it does, the work will take place in remote areas, when the park is closed to the public, using the safest and most humane methods available. Signs will be posted indicating research areas and my team will be able to respond to triggered traps within minutes. Dogs must be on leash in Stanley Park except in designated areas where traps will not be placed.

“I also want to assure that all required permits are in place. Following extensive vetting and review, the project was conditionally approved by the UBC Animal Care Committee pending receipt of all necessary licenses and permits. A provincial permit has been issued for the project and the Park Board has approved it to take place within Stanley Park. All required licenses and permits have been provided.

“Human ethics approval is only required when a project involves human participants. All levels of project approval take the welfare of all humans and animals potentially impacted very seriously. The project is designed to safeguard the well-being of coyotes and park users.

“All due diligence has been conducted in the planning of this project. The project utilizes non-invasive observational methods whenever possible. The research team has worked with both UBC and provincial wildlife veterinarians to ensure that we are using the safest and most humane methods available. We are also working closely with professional trappers to ensure that trap placements and protocols are as effective and safe as possible.”

But none of that is comfort to Fox and her organization.

“We still have a long way to go, and using leg hold traps, using collaring, again these methods are extremely dated,” Fox said. “There are replacements for these types of devices, and as a university, UBC needs to be championing modern, non-invasive ways of studying wildlife.”

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship told CTV News minister Nathan Cullen was unavailable for an interview Sunday – and that it was unable to provide a statement.