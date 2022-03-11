Aeolian Hall to host Ukrainian refugee benefit concert March 24

The Aeolian Hall will hold a concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Stratford-based singer and songwriter Loreena McKennitt will take the stage at the Aeolian on March 24 at 7 p.m.

She'll be joined by a number of other local performers including Denise Pelley, Tara Dunphy and the Pride Men’s Chorus London.

All proceeds will go to the international red cross for its Ukrainian relief effort.

"I’m so grateful for the support of our music community as they respond (yet again) to human suffering. Let us celebrate the power of creativity and community to conquer our greatest challenges. Come join us as we unite hearts and minds through song in a universal prayer for peace, and help us raise as much support as possible for the refugees and those trapped by war in Ukraine," said Clark Bryan, executive director of the Aeolian Hall.

Tickets are available online or at the door the day of the event.