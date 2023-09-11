Aerosmith postpones Toronto concert after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord injury

Aerosmith has postponed its Tuesday concert in Toronto after the lead singer of the American rock band damaged his vocal cord.

In a statement on the band’s social media page posted Monday evening, Steven Tyler said he received a strict order from the doctor not to sing for the next thirty days.

“I’m heartbroken,” Tyler said. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith was scheduled to perform at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. That show and five other U.S. dates have been rescheduled to 2024.

The band will now play in Toronto on Feb. 21, 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates, the band said, adding that refunds are also available for those who won’t be able to attend.

Aerosmith began its farewell “Peace Out” tour earlier this month in Philadelphia.

Aerosmith’s show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 12, 2023 has been rescheduled to February 21, 2024. Hold onto tickets as they will be honored for the new date. https://t.co/ihiJOiklpj