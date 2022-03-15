Aerospace and defence company sets up shop in Moncton

An aerospace and defence company that provides military hardware and engineering services around the world is opening a production facility in New Brunswick.

Marshall Canada has secured a long-term lease for a land systems production and integration facility in the Moncton area. A government of New Brunswick news release says it will create roughly 65 jobs with an average salary of $50,000 ayear.

“I am delighted that we have been able to secure a suitable home for our land systems business in New Brunswick,” said Marshall Canada’s managing director Sam Michaud in a company news release.

“And expect, over the years ahead, that Marshall will become a leading employer in the region, creating a host of high-value employment opportunities both directly and through our broader supply chain.”

The Government of New Brunswick says the federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is contributing $2 million to support building renovations and the purchase of manufacturing equipment.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in Marshall Canada as it builds its new facility here in New Brunswick,” said federal Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who is also the minister responsible for ACOA.

“We are looking forward to working together to take advantage of future growth opportunities in the aerospace and defence industry.”

The Government of New Brunswick estimates the GDP impact of Marshall Canada moving into the province at more than $22 million.

Marshall Canada is part of Marshall Aerospace and Defence, which is one of the United Kingdom’s largest privately owned defence businesses. The company employs more than 1,600 people through its operations in the U.K., northern Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates.

The Company also has offices in Abbotsford, B.C. and Ottawa Ont.