Aerospace engineer elected as new leader of Nova Scotia Green Party
An aerospace engineer who lives in Halifax has been elected as the new leader of the Nova Scotia Green Party.
In a vote held on Saturday, 86 of the 93 party members who cast ballots chose Anthony Edmonds as leader, with Jo-Ann Roberts elected as deputy leader.
The duo were the only team on the ballot after Richard Zurawski and Nick Hendren withdrew from the race last month.
Voters also had the option of choosing "none of the above" in the electronic voting system.
Edmonds has run as a Green candidate in provincial and federal elections, while Roberts, a retired CBC journalist, served as interim leader of the Green Party of Canada for almost one year after Elizabeth May stepped down.
Edmonds issued a news release on Sunday saying growing the party's membership, improving fundraising and re-branding the Green Party's identity as more than a "single-issue party" are among his top priorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.
