Affected Wheatley residents begin access to properties this week
Chatham-Kent is working with residents and business owners to access the evacuation zone, where an explosion took place in August.
Over 40 calls have been completed to set up appointments for access to properties in downtown Wheatley.
The municipality says six entries are scheduled for tomorrow and another six on Thursday.
Work continues in Wheatley where an explosion occurred Aug. 26, damaging several buildings in the downtown area and forcing nearby residents to evacuate.
Sixty-eight families have been affected, along with 38 businesses.
“I haven’t been given an exact date,” says Michael Renwick, owner of Renny’s the Village Smokehouse.
“What we’re hoping for is that we can get our insurance adjusters in there to possibly look at all of our equipment, get some of the equipment out and possibly winterize.”
Chatham-Kent officials say work continues on identifying the pathway mapping for the methane and hydrogen sulphide gas.
Three stationary gas monitors are being installed in the area to enhance public safety.
