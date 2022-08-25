Affordability tax credit will not be 'clawed back' from social assistance recipients

Earlier this week the Government of Saskatchewan announced a four-point affordability plan that included a $500 cheque for Saskatchewan residents 18 and older who filed their 2021 taxes.

If a resident is on social assistance, the province has said the tax credit will not be applied to their payment programs.

Peter Gilmer is an advocate for the Regina Anti Poverty Ministry and said this is welcome news for those who rely on social services.

“We are relieved to hear that there is a commitment that it will not be clawed back from recipients,” said Gilmer. “That is certainly a benefit.”

While the ministry is glad residents will be getting a one time rebate, they remain concerned with the greater picture.

“[Now] look at having improved benefit levels so that people can meet basic needs,” Gilmer said. “Make sure housing programs are in place and there’s an expansion of best uses of social and affordable houses.”

There are barriers permitting some residents from receiving the cheque, especially those who are currently living below the poverty line and experiencing homelessness.

“There are a lot of barriers that prevent people from filing [taxes],” Aurora Marinari, who is the development coordinator at Carmichael Outreach said. “People who likely need that $500, will not be the ones that actually have access to it and get it.”

Barriers that could prevent those people from accessing the money include a lack of tools to file taxes or even having access to a bank account.

“To even cash those cheques is really a barrier and access to an address to receive such cheques is also a barrier,” Marinari said.

Alysia Johnson is an advocate for Rally Around Homelessness and said there is a common misconception surrounding homelessness.

“When we talk about poverty, people immediately think about money in the bank,” Johnson said. “What it really is, is a huge stability gap.”

Johnson said the government could use this as a learning opportunity and be more inclusive.

“Our decision makers at the top have a lot to learn about removing barriers and targeting affordability for the people who need it most,” Johnson said. “This can be a learning opportunity and how we can do better.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Government of Saskatchewan reminded the public that there are programs available to help file tax returns, for those who are unable to on their own. Doing so can help them gain access other provincial and federal programs.

Local charities and organizations are also reminding residents if they do not need the tax rebate come November, they are always accepting donations.