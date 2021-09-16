Affordable housing, a new park top the priorities for LeBreton Flats, city of Ottawa says

The city of Ottawa wants to see affordable housing and a 2.5-hectare park with an outdoor skating rink and pickleball courts included in the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

A report for the planning committee outlines the city of Ottawa's wish list for community benefits at LeBreton Flats as the National Capital Commission develops the site west of downtown Ottawa over the next 30 years.

The NCC is looking to develop 29 hectares of land at LeBreton Flats, with 4,000 new dwelling units, non-residential space and parks and open spaces. The new Ottawa Public Library-Library and Archives Canada building is being built at LeBreton Flats.

One of the city's priorities is a 2.5 hectare, $6 million municipal park at LeBreton Flats. Staff want the park to include a lighted sports field with artificial turf, an outdoor skating rink, pickleball courts, splash pad, a small off-leash dog park and a community building.

The community building with washrooms, change facilities, multi-purpose program spaces and storage space would cost $3 million.

When it comes to affordable housing at LeBreton Flats, 25 per cent of the units must be affordable units. The report says options to cover the costs of affordable housing at the site west of downtown Ottawa include offering land to not-for-profit housing sector partners at low or nominal costs to build affordable housing and strategies to support the inclusion of affordable rental units.

City staff are recommending Ottawa prioritize the following community benefits within the "Pimisi Station and LeBreton Flats District":

Equity and Inclusion

Affordable Housing

Dwelling Units for Large Households

Space for Non-Profits

Childcare facility

Indigenous Recognition and Presence

Local Economy

Food Access

Community Gardens

Sustainability and Resiliency

Sustainable and Resilient Site and Building Design

Mobility

Active Transportation

Accessibility Considerations

Parks and Facilities

Municipal Park with Fields and Equipment

Municipal Community Building

Aquatics, Recreation or Major Events Centre

Public Realm:

Minimum Tree Canopy

Accessible Public Washrooms Wayfinding Signage

Preservation, Restoration and Enhancement of Heritage Bridges and Aqueduct

City staff hosted a workshop with members of the LeBreton Flags Community Benefits Coalition in December to develop the list of community benefit projects.

A report will be tabled by next summer outlining a funding approach to pay for the city's priorities, including development charges or area-specific levies for public realm, and municipal contributions for the delivery of affordable housing.