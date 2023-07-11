Affordable housing comes in all shapes and sizes

The solution to the housing crisis comes in different forms. “We are open to explore any opportunity,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

One of those opportunities presented itself at 1106 Ouellette Avenue. The former medical office building is being converted into residential units, thanks to a $3.3 million investment by the federal and provincial governments.

“We're all very excited for this announcement,” Dilkens said during the funding announcement Tuesday morning.

The province committed to building 1.5-million homes in the next nine years. The City of Windsor is on the hook for 13,000 homes by 2031.

Tuesday’s investment will create 15 new affordable housing units. Five will be geared to income. The other ten will be affordable rentals with three units barrier free.

“If you have an underutilized building like the one behind me on a bus route in the downtown core. This is an absolutely ideal scenario for us,” said Dilkens.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare contributed $350,000 toward the project and sold the building to The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

“They have been a tremendous partner. They have always been generous and always engaged in the spirit of helping those in need,” said Cynthia Summers, CEO of Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (CHC).

Demolition is already underway inside.

“We too want to see opportunities like this and we'll be watching to see how this unfolds,” said Essex County Warden and Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

MacDonald said municipalities have been acquiring land hoping to develop affordable and attainable housing, “Hopefully we'll see some progress made in the coming months and then starting to house folks.”

The CHC said progress is being made. The Meadowbrook development is now open and other projects are in the works.

“We've been busy with a number of new initiatives and existing projects where we take on something like this,” said Jay Shanmugam, CHC Chief Development Officer.

The work doesn't stop at the city border. Shanmugam said CHC is actively looking for sites in the county as well to help further the housing mandate.

“We're definitely looking at our existing stock and vacant lands that we possess in the county trying to develop those. We will be in the near future putting forward plans for that,” said Shanmugam.