If you have become a pandemic “do-it-yourselfer”, you are part of a home-transformation trend.

Lee-Ann Lacroix is a designer, and regular contributor to CTV’s New at Noon.

"We seem to have an increased connection to our homes. We are really using them," said Lacroix.

Lacroix has seen a remarkable increase in the art of recycling, upcycling, reinventing old items, and updating tired spaces.

She has also observed an economical and environmental shift to buying second hand items.

“You can find great items on your local Facebook Market Place. Support your local business for antique pieces and salvage yards for one of a kind," said Lacroix. "We all like instant gratification when it comes to decorating. Your fabulous finds can be left 'as is' and add to your room, or you can take the opportunity to dig into your creative cravings and paint or restyle!"

Lacroix calls it, "A fun way to change up the look to a room without breaking the bank!"

"Small changes can make a big impact," says Lacroix.

"Don’t be too hard on yourself; give a 15 minute limit (set a timer on your watch) on a project you would like to complete - organizing your desk for example. You’ll be amazed what you can get done in 15 minutes," said Lacroix.

"Do this a couple times throughout the day by the end of the week you’ll be astonished that your desk in clean and organized!"

To feel better in your space, this long-time designer who loves the challenge of creating high-end-looks-for-less.

"Reinvent what you already own! If you like the shape and function of an accessory (or furniture piece) give it a coat of spray primer (if it has a glazed finish) new coat of paint."

If you have time on your hands, Lacroix shares affordable makeovers in the photo gallery below.